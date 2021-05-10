But the Arizona GOP is its own worst enemy. The party is obsessed with the (false) notion that Trump won in 2020. It has started a partisan audit to prove that, and Chairwoman Kelli Ward told Gov. Doug Ducey to “Shut the hell up” after he defended the state’s vote count. It’s not clear whom the party will nominate (or who will run), but an extremist candidate who shares the party’s obsessions might turn off swing voters.