People who own or manage restaurants, resorts and retail shops across the country are howling that they can’t find enough help. As shutdowns dragged on, some workers moved to other jobs or changed careers. The combination of remote school and loss of child care has removed millions of women from the workforce. Census data found last year that women are the majority of retail workers; they have left other industries too. Of course, many adults concerned about covid-19 exposure have been reluctant to resume in-person work.