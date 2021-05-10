That changed in 2012, when as vice president he came out for marriage equality before President Obama did. And as president, he continues to take steps to protect civil rights, the latest of which is a reversal of a Trump-era rule that eliminated LGBTQ protections in programs supported by the Department of Health and Human Services.
That policy, and other moves like appointing Dr. Rachel Levine as the assistant secretary for health and the highest-ranking trans person ever in the federal government, land at a time when Republicans are working hard to pass laws targeting transgender people, especially kids, on the theory that ginning up fear and hatred of them will provide the GOP a political boost.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, bills targeting trans kids’ participation in sports have passed this year in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia, and similar bills have been introduced in 21 other states.
They have a model for this strategy: the gay marriage debate of the 2000s and 2010s, which you probably (and properly) remember as a defeat for social conservatives. But those battles did indeed help Republicans for a time before the political tide shifted against them.
What’s different this time is that we’re likely to skip entirely over the period in which the GOP successfully plays on prejudice, and go right to the part where their actions only mark them as intolerant and out of touch. In fact, we may already be there.
The controversy over Biden’s surprise advocacy for same-sex marriage helps demonstrate why things are so different today. In 2004, Republicans seized on the issue to drive their supporters to the polls; 11 state initiative banning same-sex marriage appeared on state ballots that year, and all passed easily. More states followed in 2006 and 2008.
At the time, Democrats mostly took the position that civil unions, a kind of marriage-lite, should available to gay couples, but not marriage. That was the position Obama and Biden took in the 2008 campaign. Their fear of looking too liberal was palpable.
But public opinion was shifting rapidly, and by the time Biden went on “Meet the Press” on May 6, 2012, support for marriage equality was split down the middle, with most Democrats supporting it and most Republicans opposed.
Though Biden blindsided his boss and the White House staff, the real way to interpret his decision is not so much that he was taking a shockingly courageous stand but that, as always, Biden planted himself in the middle of his party.
But when it comes to transgender rights, it’s not 2004, when Republicans had such success campaigning against gay marriage. It’s more like 2012, or maybe even later. Polls have shown strong majorities of Americans opposing discrimination against trans people, and against the kind of measures Republicans are pushing in red states.
That doesn’t mean those measures can’t get some support within the Republican Party, but they don’t win much support outside it. And the Biden administration’s steps to advance trans rights seem, if legitimately groundbreaking, not particularly controversial. While Biden’s change of heart was front-page news in 2012, in 2021 the things he’s doing are what we’d expect from any Democratic administration.
Nevertheless, the logic behind the Republican anti-trans campaign isn’t hard to discern. The core of their appeal on social issues is that if you find change disorienting and unsettling, the GOP is the party for you.
But it may be that the very experience of the marriage debate is turning down the temperature on the debate this time around. Back then, social conservatives warned that if gay people were allowed to marry, the very fabric of society would be rent asunder. And what happened? It was fine.
Straight people did not start divorcing each other willy-nilly because their gay neighbors were allowed to marry. Parents did not start leaving their children in the woods to be raised by wolves. It turned out that gay people in loving, committed relationships were not the threat conservatives claimed.
That experience may be helping many people — even many conservative people — to look at the issue of transgender rights and decide that even though it represents change, and even if they’re not sure how comfortable they are with it, in the end it’ll probably be fine.
That’s not to say that there isn’t a long way to go securing rights for trans people, or that they don’t still face tremendous discrimination. But we all know where this fight will end up: with society once again embracing liberal values, and conservatives left behind.