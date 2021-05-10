Pete Rose has twice petitioned MLB in recent years for reinstatement and consideration by Hall of Fame voters, unsuccessfully. And Manfred has shown no signs of wanting to reconsider the Black Sox players’ status. In a 2015 letter responding to one player’s descendants, Manfred said he stood by former commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti’s contention that the scandal is “now best given to historical analysis and debate as opposed to a present-day review with an eye to reinstatement.”