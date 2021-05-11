We represent five of those women. They have recounted that they were kept bound in locked rooms, starved, told that they were subhuman devil-worshippers, and made available for rape by ISIS militants. But as we will be reporting later this week at a U.N. conference on crimes against Yazidis, we are still trying to bring Umm Sayyaf, one of their torturers, to justice. If we succeed, we will do so despite the government of the United States, which has shown a surprising reluctance to charge international suspects with crimes against humanity.