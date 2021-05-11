But after the initial rise of Black Lives Matter and, even more so, after last year’s protests following the killing of George Floyd, it simply became untenable to have no or few Black people in most industries and professions. Non-Black employees joined with their Black colleagues to demand the hiring of more Black people. So companies and institutions stopped whining about supposedly bad pipelines and started looking beyond them. Businesses are recruiting Howard graduates like they long have Harvard graduates. News organizations are seeking out Black people in academia or law and publishing their work. The Democratic Party knew it would be sharply criticized if it ran two White candidates for the U.S. Senate races last year in Georgia, with its large Black population. So the party made sure Raphael Warnock was one of the candidates — even though he had never run for any office before.