First, it needs to be talking to the Israelis about how to calm the tensions in Jerusalem and limit the scope of escalation in Gaza, recognizing that Hamas’ actions must be seen as illegitimate and presented internationally as such. Second, there must be senior level contacts with the Egyptians, they once again will be the key to mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas--and they need to hear from us about our support for their efforts. That can add to them. Third, there needs to be political level engagement with Mahmoud Abbas so that the PA does not add to the temperature on the ground and seeks to prevent violence. And, fourth the Jordanian relationship with the Waqf, the Islamic trust that manages the al Aqsa and Dome of the Rock mosques, means that we should be working with the Jordanians as well to try to use every means to re-establish calm. In other words, the Biden Administration needs to be trying to coordinate all these different actors in a way that increases the means to restore calm.