The last Congress before I became president gave businesses over $1.4 trillion in covid relief. Congress may have approved that money, but let’s be clear. The money came from the American people and it went from the American people to American businesses. Many of them big businesses to help them get through this pandemic and keep their doors open. I’m not questioning. It was the right thing to do. But my expectation is that as our economy comes back, these companies will provide fair wages and safe work environments. And if they do, they’ll find plenty of workers, and we’re all going to come out of this together better than before.