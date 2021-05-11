This is not only harming millions of American children; it also is preventing millions of American moms from rejoining the workforce. According to a Pew analysis, mothers of small children lost work at three times the rate of fathers during the pandemic — and job losses were even higher for single mothers of young children. If Biden wants to help these families, he should demand that the teachers unions agree to reopen our nation’s public schools — not next fall, but for summer learning, so that kids can make up lost ground and mothers can return to work.