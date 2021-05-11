The response from some on the left is, essentially, ho-hum, so what’s new here? The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer, one of the most acute analysts of Republican racism, argues that “the logic of the War on Terror” is also “the logic of the party of Trump”: “The Enemy has no rights, and anyone who imagines otherwise, let alone seeks to uphold them, is also The Enemy.” He cites the Daily Beast’s Spencer Ackerman, who has a new book coming out arguing that the post-9/11 policies “created a foundation for American authoritarianism.” Other pundits have made similar arguments.