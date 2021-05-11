I don’t know if God is doing a new thing and those German priests have gotten the message, or if the Vatican is correct about what God wants. But I’m pretty sure the statement “God cannot [fill in the blank]” is just the sort of thing a powerful group of humans might say before God cuts them down to size. A humbler Christian, the apostle Paul, was more cautious when he observed of God: “How unsearchable are his judgments and how inscrutable his ways!”