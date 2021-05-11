She should start with the easily rebuttable points. Trump earlier this week repeated his ridiculous claim that the release of absentee votes in Wisconsin in the early morning of Nov. 4 was proof of Democratic vote fraud. That’s nonsense. It was a merely the release of all the absentee ballots from heavily Democratic Milwaukee. The county had declared well ahead of Election Day that it would count all of the mail-in ballots in one central location and release the results at one time. The results came out in the early morning because Wisconsin law — set by the Republican-controlled legislature — prevented election officials from preparing mail votes for counting before Election Day. (Other Republican-controlled states such as Ohio and Florida permitted election officials to speedily report results from mailed-in ballots.) Wisconsin’s release wasn’t evidence of fraud; it was evidence of an election administration agency competently doing its job under the law.