Saudi Arabia badly wants an exit from the war in Yemen and through U.S. special envoy Tim Lenderking has offered the Houthis a peace deal that meets most of their demands, including reopening Hodeidah port and Sanaa airport. A Houthi spokesman in Oman appeared to support the plan, but the military leadership in Sanaa is still pushing for a decisive victory in the city of Marib, U.S. officials say. Iran’s foreign minister is heading for the UAE for talks that could include Yemen. Best advice to the Saudis: Cut the knot; open the port and airport; end this disastrous war.