Sure, these organizations are less compromised than the HFPA. Still, they’ve all suffered their share of blowups over diversity, and the opulent Oscars gift bags are grotesque pseudo-bribery of another sort. Yes, the Grammys, alone among these four marquee ceremonies, regularly features some striking performances. But they’re the exception that proves the rule. No one seems to know how to host the Golden Globes, Oscars or Emmys in a way that’s satisfying without being smug, or that plays to audiences at home without denigrating the whole proceeding.