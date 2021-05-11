But Biden’s actions also reflect the common-sense calculation of an experienced politician. The party’s moderates — Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the Senate, the more hawkish, national security Democrats in the House — may capture media attention by threatening to torpedo reforms or whining about the left. Yet it was progressive movements, turnout operations and organizing that were central to Biden’s victory — and to the Georgia Senate runoffs that enabled Democrats to gain a 50-50 split in the Senate. In the House, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, chaired by Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), now numbers nearly 100 members and acts with increasingly collective clarity. In the Senate, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) lead an increasingly powerful group of reformers. Biden has learned that it is better to negotiate with progressives early than face their opposition later.