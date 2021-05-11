The president’s fast start — the flurry of executive orders, passage of the American Rescue Plan, the proposed American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan — has been mandated in large part by the crises he inherited: the pandemic, the associated economic collapse, racial reckoning, climate change.
But Biden’s actions also reflect the common-sense calculation of an experienced politician. The party’s moderates — Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the Senate, the more hawkish, national security Democrats in the House — may capture media attention by threatening to torpedo reforms or whining about the left. Yet it was progressive movements, turnout operations and organizing that were central to Biden’s victory — and to the Georgia Senate runoffs that enabled Democrats to gain a 50-50 split in the Senate. In the House, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, chaired by Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), now numbers nearly 100 members and acts with increasingly collective clarity. In the Senate, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) lead an increasingly powerful group of reformers. Biden has learned that it is better to negotiate with progressives early than face their opposition later.
In the battle of ideas, the members of the Democratic Leadership Council who have dragged the party to the center/right since the Reagan years have been discredited by the serial failures of their policies and their politics. As a result, Biden — himself a centrist career politician — is calling for a profound break from the conservative orthodoxies of the past 40 years.
The new administration looks first to government action, not markets, for solutions to our crises. It elevates full employment over fears of inflation, public investment over private interest, and fair trade over corporate-defined “free trade.” The White House is reviving corporate regulation, pushing popular, progressive taxation, embracing green technologies, and the associated industrial policy and championing shared security — in food, housing, child support, elderly care, health care and education. And instead of scorning unions, Biden calls for empowering workers to organize, while seeking to hike the minimum wage and basic benefits such as paid family leave.
Sadly, the sea change is less apparent in foreign policy. Biden has called for a “foreign policy for the middle class,” elevated climate to a national security priority and finally pulled the plug on the war in Afghanistan. But the military budget is still going up, the drone assassinations continue, the worldwide empire of U.S. military bases remains, and the administration seems intent on ramping up tensions with Russia and China at the same time.
Progressives have not been quiet. Congressional progressives under the leadership of Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) have put together a House Defense Spending Reduction Caucus to challenge our bloated military budget. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Sanders have led efforts to restrict presidential warmaking. But without a far more powerful citizen movement to force a sensible reassessment, these efforts are likely to be frustrated.
Nevertheless, the increasing energy of progressive movements and clout of progressive leaders in Congress will continue to push the country closer to justice. While rallying to support the Biden agenda, progressives must continue to push for more. A recent report by the Progressive Caucus Action Fund details both the progress and the “next stage” that is needed in 10 vital areas — from defeating the pandemic to protecting workers’ lives to tackling climate change. (Disclosure: I serve on the board of a sister organization to the action fund.)
What stands in the way won’t be the “wokeness” of identity politics or the rhetoric of the movements but the utter bankruptcy of the opposition. Instead of wrestling with the failure of the conservative era or defining what a Republican “working class” party might look like, Republicans have consolidated around Donald Trump’s toxic mix of racial resentment, nativism and poisoned democracy along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (Ky.) barren obstructionism. Republicans simply refuse to wrestle with how to address the crises the country faces. Whatever the tensions between progressives and the Biden administration, the only way those tensions bear fruit is yet another popular rejection of Republicans in the next election.
