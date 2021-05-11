There are others who’d call this celebration insensitive and a prime example of American exceptionalism. How can we be flaunting parties and leisure travel when much of the world still cannot vaccinate their at-risk populations? I certainly agree that much more must be done to increase vaccine supply for the world. But the reality is that Americans have access to vaccines now, and the fact that many of them are hesitant to take them isn’t helping anyone. If young people illustrating the power of vaccines can move the needle and help convince people who are on the fence to get inoculated, it will bring us closer to ending the pandemic for everyone.