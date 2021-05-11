Biden has proposed paying for infrastructure by raising taxes on the wealthy, but as The Post reports, some Democrats aren’t too sure about the idea:
Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee responsible for party fundraising, has privately warned the tax plans could hurt vulnerable House Democrats up for reelection in 2022, said two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. [...]Congressional Democratic leaders firmly support the measure, although that could change if the approximately 30 “front-line” House Democrats vulnerable in 2022 believe they are being hurt by the proposals.“The anxiety is anytime you raise taxes there is a belief among some Democrats and some in the consulting community that Democrats always get blamed,” said one Democratic official involved in the issue, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss internal dynamics.
One struggles to adequately describe how stupid this is.
Let’s be clear: There is almost nothing in either party’s policy agenda that is more popular than raising taxes on the wealthy. Let me offer some relevant recent poll results:
- When the Pew Research Center asked what bothers people about the tax system, 59 percent said the wealthy not paying their fair share bothers them “a lot” and an additional 21 percent said it bothers them “some.”
- In the latest Gallup poll on the subject, 62 percent of Americans said upper-income people pay too little in taxes; 69 percent said the same of corporations.
- A Quinnipiac poll found that 64 percent of Americans favor increasing taxes on those making over $400,000 a year.
- A Morning Consult poll found 57 percent of Americans saying they’d be more likely — repeat, more likely — to support the Biden infrastructure plan if it were funded by raising taxes on those making over $400,000 a year.
- A CBS News poll found 71 percent of Americans saying they favored paying for infrastructure by raising taxes on those making over $400,000 a year.
Fortunately, the administration doesn’t share the moderates’ view. As Biden pollster John Anzalone recently told Axios, his polling “has found that few issues receive more public support than raising taxes on corporations and incomes over $400,000.”
This is nothing new. Increasing taxes on the wealthy has long been extraordinarily popular. It’s also important to remember that even people who don’t pay much attention to politics have a default assumption that when it comes to economics, Republicans work on behalf of the wealthy and corporations, and Democrats work on behalf of workers and the poor.
Which means that when Republicans attack Democrats for raising taxes, they’ll be trying to upend people’s prior assumptions, which is always far more difficult than simply building on those assumptions.
So what would make a bunch of moderate Democrats believe that if their party does a popular thing, they’ll lose at the polls?
In fairness, perhaps the objection of these moderates is substantive as well as political. Perhaps they genuinely fear the unspeakable horror that hedge fund managers and wealthy heirs in their districts will suffer if their taxes go up a few percentage points. Perhaps they lie awake worrying about what will happen to Eric and Donny Trump if the estate tax is raised.
Or perhaps they are victims of a common phenomenon: Since they have to spend so much of their time fundraising — i.e., begging rich people for money — those countless hours listening attentively while rich people share their concerns warps their view of the world. After a while, the concerns of the donors become the concerns of the politicians, at least in part.
But I would argue that the most important motivator here has to do with the ebbs and flows of political history.
For a couple of generations, the defining political events in the life of Democrats were defeats. Even if there were sporadic victories along the way, the period running essentially from Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign to Barack Obama’s in 2008 was marked by one shocking repudiation after another: the 1984 Reagan blowout, the 1994 GOP congressional sweep, the horror of Florida 2000, George W. Bush’s reelection in 2004.
That period had a profound effect on many of those who lived through it. It made them timid, fearful, sure that every attack from the all-powerful Republican message machine was guaranteed to work and convinced that the only way to win was to gallop to the center. The mere utterance of the words “Republicans will attack us for this” would send them skittering underneath their desks.
Underlying that fear was the conviction that deep in their hearts, voters just don’t like Democrats or believe in the things they advocate. These Democrats have assimilated the Republican argument that the common folk couldn’t possibly agree with Democrats on anything; the key is to tiptoe gently around them and be as inoffensive as possible. Any strong advocacy for liberal ideas will inevitably be rejected and result in another sweeping defeat.
But the truth is that whatever you think about the fiscal wisdom of raising taxes on the wealthy, there is simply no doubt that it’s a political winner and always has been. Democrats should act accordingly.