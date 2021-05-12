The chief federal bankruptcy judge in Dallas blocked the NRA on Tuesday from declaring Chapter 11 and reincorporating in Texas, ruling that LaPierre’s petition to do so was “not filed in good faith” because his real goal is to evade a civil suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).
LaPierre said he fears the dissolution of the NRA and the seizure of assets if the group remains incorporated in New York state, as it has been since 1871.
Not that other top NRA officials knew about, or even okayed, LaPierre’s let’s-go-bankrupt-then-go-to-Texas strategy. LaPierre filed the NRA’s bankruptcy petition in January without consulting the vast majority of board members. Nor did the CEO consult the chief financial officer or general counsel. The judge called this “nothing less than shocking.”
Phillip Journey, a Kansas state judge who was elected to the NRA’s board last year, testified that the organization has become “Wayne’s kingdom” compared with when he previously served on the board during the 1990s.
LaPierre, 71, says in a characteristically defiant statement that the decision is disappointing but vows that “the NRA will keep fighting” and adds: “There is no change in the overall direction of our Association.”
And that’s the tell. “Some of the conduct that gives the Court concern is still ongoing,” Judge Harlin Hale wrote in his 37-page ruling. The judge noted that LaPierre continues to make additional financial disclosures about potential conflicts of interest and that there are “lingering issues of secrecy and a lack of transparency.”
The NRA’s own lawyer, Greg Garman, acknowledged to Hale during closing arguments that the trial had exposed “cringeworthy activity” by his client, even as he maintained that LaPierre remains an “irreplaceable asset” who has changed his ways.
Court filings show the IRS recently informed the NRA that it owes $3.4 million in back taxes. The judge added that he cannot ascertain the full extent of past NRA wrongdoing because former treasurer Wilson Phillips invoked the Fifth Amendment. NRA President Carolyn Meadows acknowledged in her testimony that she destroyed notes and records in advance of a subpoena. Another revelation: LaPierre didn’t fire his personal assistant after she was caught diverting $40,000 in NRA funds for her son’s wedding and other personal expenses.
NRA money has flowed into the pockets of board members for years, always a red flag at nonprofits, as many of the people responsible for overseeing LaPierre appeared to look the other way amid alleged self-dealing by its leader. He earns $1.3 million annually and secured a post-employment contract worth $17 million. “I think my compensation has always been reasonable,” LaPierre testified in the Texas proceeding.
But he’s milked the job for more: LaPierre’s former travel consultant testified that LaPierre instructed her to conceal certain destinations for charter flights when invoicing the NRA, including stops in the Bahamas — where he goes on annual family trips — and to pick up relatives in Nebraska. The NRA paid thousands for the hair and makeup of LaPierre’s wife. The group even picked up the tab for mosquito control at the family’s house, claiming the expense was for “security purposes.”
Meanwhile, a lack of money has never seemed high on the NRA’s list of worries. LaPierre also initially failed to disclose that the NRA paid for $275,000 in suits from an Ermenegildo Zegna boutique in Beverly Hills. Questioned by lawyers, he explained that outside advisers encouraged him to buy light-colored suits for his “work wardrobe” because “women responded better in light suits.”
If he really cares about his appeal among women, LaPierre might consult a Quinnipiac survey conducted last month, which found that 95 percent of American women support requiring background checks for all gun buyers; 65 percent back a nationwide ban on magazines that hold more than 10 bullets; and 64 percent favor banning assault weapons.
These numbers show the biggest NRA scandal isn’t how much money LaPierre wasted on suits. It’s how successful he’s been at thwarting reasonable policies to reduce gun violence after scores of mass shootings, which have resumed after a pandemic pause.
As the judge in Dallas rejected the NRA’s petition to enter bankruptcy, he noted that the group has 500 employees and 5 million members, and that executives have told their donors the NRA is in “its strongest financial condition in years.”
What LaPierre doesn’t have is shame. His group would have a much better case for declaring moral bankruptcy.
