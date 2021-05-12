The Colonial Pipeline attack — and the panic buying at some gas pumps it has induced — demonstrates the fragility of the United States’ infrastructure and the need for a more modern approach to cybersecurity. Our adversaries understand that the United States has an increasingly digital economy and that much of our critical infrastructure is in the hands of the private sector. Nation-states and criminal groups engage in ransomware attacks, cyberespionage and disinformation operations that fuel social discord and garner headlines. Colonial is only the latest domino to fall.