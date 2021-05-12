Speaking about his goal of 70 percent of Americans getting at least one shot by July 4, Biden said: “Part of the reason I’m so confident is because of your leadership, the governors. And your partnership with us. The governors with us today, and their counterparts have been instrumental in helping us make progress more quickly than anyone would have thought.” The president made sure to call out success stories from governors of both parties.
“Governor Mills of Maine and Governor DeWine of Ohio, both of you have developed creative programs to meet people where they are,” he declared. Later he said: “I’d like to turn to Governor Cox now of Utah and Governor Walz of Minnesota. Another critical issue is increasing confidence among people who are hesitant to get the vaccine.” Biden likewise praised Baker and Lujan Grisham for their work on achieving equity in the covid-19 response.
Biden’s administration received robust praise from Republicans in return. DeWine, for example, declared: “We appreciate you listening. I want to say hi to [White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients] and tell him we appreciate his work, in the fact that he listens and we were on the phone again today, so that’s very, very helpful to us.” Cox later weighed in: “We appreciate [Zients] taking all of our complaints over the past few months. He’s been remarkable at helping us resolve all of those.”
The cordial, substantive conversation was the model of bipartisan communication Biden had promised. That such discussion is possible with Republican governors — even very conservative ones — raises the question of why every Republican in the House and Senate opposed the American Rescue Plan that funded the vaccination program their governors praise. The chasm between Republican governors and Beltway Republicans could not be more vivid.
The latter are getting ready to toss heretic Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from the House GOP leadership for her refusal to parrot the party line on the “big lie” that the election was stolen. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declared last week that he is “100 percent” focused on stopping Biden. Unlike governors, members of Congress are not often held accountable for failing to deliver results. They need not balance the budget, as many governors are required to do under state laws. They have the luxury to spend their time on right-wing media spewing conspiracy theories and elevating cultural memes entirely unrelated to the job of problem-solving. As a result, they have become fundamentally unserious and irresponsible when it comes to dealing with the nation’s problems.
Biden, in an effort to model civility, graciousness and a willingness to avoid personal conflicts, seems disinclined to call out Republicans for acting in bad faith. The rest of the country, however, should harbor no doubt: It is not mere party membership that makes the Senate in particular dysfunctional, it is the MAGA Beltway Republicans’ insistence on rhetorical bomb-throwing and cult worship that makes bipartisanship in the traditional sense impossible. Until that behavior changes, Biden will have to look to the states for constructive relations with Republicans.
