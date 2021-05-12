Do you still remember the events of Jan. 6? Think carefully. Was there an insurrection or were there “peaceful patriots” who are now being needlessly harassed by the Justice Department? Do you remember smashed windows and screams, or do you remember some tourists having a normal day? If you can remember anything going wrong that was not the fault of the Russia investigation, then you are still seeing four fingers instead of the requisite five, and you should turn yourself in before they come for you!