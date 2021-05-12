With the advent of digital technology and the ability of artisans to create replicas, there is little reason to keep so many looted originals away from the places they were created. At this point in history, keeping these objects in Western museums amounts to holding on to mementos of subjugation and colonial nostalgia, all while gaslighting Africans by claiming these objects need to stay “safe” in the West. Considering that these museums have been accused of discrimination and failing to hire and promote Black and African curators and staffers, perhaps they aren’t qualified to lead discussions about keeping Black history and culture safe.