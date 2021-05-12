Burns — who has worked for six presidents, three Republican and three Democrat — is one of the most seasoned diplomats and astute foreign policy minds in our nation’s history. In 2019, he told me it would have been “smarter to sustain the JCPOA, seek to build on it in follow-on negotiations (as you do in any arms control process) to deal with some of the inevitable imperfections, and embed this in a wider strategy to push back against threatening Iranian actions in the region.” This is exactly what the Biden team will be attempting if it reenters the deal.