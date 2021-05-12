For authors and museums, making choices about how to present such history is always difficult. In my biographical fictions, I’ve vividly described the conflicts and attitudes derived from colonialism. But I’ve treaded more cautiously with my Regency romances, prioritizing my characters’ emotional journeys. This means I’ve seeded my worlds with the splendor of indigo-dyed cotton, and harvested chocolates and coffee, while choosing not to belabor the point that my ancestors died in fields in America and the West Indies to bring these comforts to my narratives. Readers come to these stories for the romance and leave more knowledgeable about the era, which sometimes means accepting hidden histories.