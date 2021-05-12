Others steer clear of mentioning gender — even though Republicans have admitted they need another woman, and even though Stefanik earned her stature in part by running a PAC last cycle that propelled more than a dozen GOP women to Capitol Hill. That may be because of how our history of harping on gender where it’s irrelevant has done little to effect equality. Or perhaps they are worried this lightning rod of a topic will suck all the energy away from the much bigger problem here: the collapse of our political system.