“Our freedom only survives if we protect it. … We must speak the truth. The election was not stolen. America has not failed,” she declared. Cheney insisted, “Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution. Our duty is clear. Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans.” And, in words surely intended to sting, she argued, “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that.”