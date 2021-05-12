That is an indictment of those who voted against her, not simply of the leader of their cult. She is telling the United States that the vast majority of House Republicans are liars, unfit to serve. And that poses some interesting questions:
- Will Cheney support primary challenges to MAGA House and Senate Republicans? Will she support independent conservatives in the general election?
- Will she run for president in 2024?
- Will she oppose the former president’s sycophants (e.g., Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri or Ted Cruz of Texas) if they run for president?
- If a MAGA Republican, other than the former president gets their party’s nomination in 2024, would she support that person? Would she support a third-party candidate?
- Does a conscientious Republican stay in the party and vote for Cheney Republicans? Or do they follow the more than 100 Never Trumper Republicans who are threatening to form a third party?
- Does the most egregious instance of “cancel culture” — Cheney’s removal for speaking her mind — complicate the GOP’s favorite amorphous talking point?
It is easy to say that anti-MAGA Republicans should let a thousand flowers bloom; some should leave, and some should stand with Cheney to essentially level the existing GOP. But in a fundamental sense, the two strategies are incompatible. If the sane, patriotic and truth-telling Republicans leave the GOP, the pool of voters who support Cheney and like-minded, pro-democracy Republicans shrinks. And if Cheney succeeds in retaining her seat in the House, the rationale for a third party, at least one based on center-right positions, would likely crumble.
In the short run, Cheney Republicans and other dissenters can unite around common values and goals: Speak out against the MAGA cult leader and the “big lie” that the election was stolen; push for an independent Jan. 6 commission; support resources and focus on white supremacist violence.
Other issues are trickier. It is unclear, for example, if Cheney will oppose voter suppression legislation that rests on the “big lie.” She should understand that claims of fraud are specious and that the real aim of such legislation is voter suppression and the creation of circumstances in which MAGA Republicans can change the outcome of an election. Logically, that means she should oppose those efforts and support reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act’s preclearance provision and some portions of H.R. 1, as other dissident Republicans support doing But Cheney has made clear she is not going to support campaign financing, as included in H.R. 1, so that leaves a key question: When it comes to support for democracy, isn’t opposition to voter suppression essential? Cheney will need to decide where she stands.
Finally, Cheney’s staunch conservatism is, on the one hand, her great strength in beating back MAGA Republicans. She cannot be written off as a RINO. Nevertheless, it does limit her own appeal with the center-right, which may be inclined to keep migrating toward Democratic centrists who support anti-climate change measures, cracking down on corporate tax scofflaws, adopting an internationalist but less hard-power based foreign policy, etc.
Those types of debates — good old-fashioned policy arguments — are down the road. For now, Democrats, independents and non-MAGA Republicans of all stripes can cheer Cheney and her effort to level the party of sniveling cowards who remain in the thrall of the insurrectionist in chief.
Read more: