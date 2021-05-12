Other issues are trickier. It is unclear, for example, if Cheney will oppose voter suppression legislation that rests on the “big lie.” She should understand that claims of fraud are specious and that the real aim of such legislation is voter suppression and the creation of circumstances in which MAGA Republicans can change the outcome of an election. Logically, that means she should oppose those efforts and support reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act’s preclearance provision and some portions of H.R. 1, as other dissident Republicans support doing But Cheney has made clear she is not going to support campaign financing, as included in H.R. 1, so that leaves a key question: When it comes to support for democracy, isn’t opposition to voter suppression essential? Cheney will need to decide where she stands.