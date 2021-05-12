Well, maybe because of the effect all this is having on businesses — you know, the ones struggling to fill their openings. Commentators on the left are fond of suggesting that employers can solve their labor shortage by paying workers more than the enhanced unemployment benefits, which are scheduled to last until September. But many of the businesses most affected by the labor shortages are often those least able to pile on bonuses: They’re the ones that had to lay off staffers because the pandemic decimated their revenue.