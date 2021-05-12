Speaking of Cuccinelli: Virginia Republicans also appear to have exorcised a few local political ghosts. Cuccinelli, their 2013 standard-bearer, was all-in for fellow 2013 candidate Pete Snyder. The ex-lieutenant governor candidate, who lost that year’s nomination in a convention to E.W. Jackson, made it to the final round of voting against Youngkin. But Snyder’s weird Trumpish shtick, combined with suspicions he was gaming the convention, went nowhere. Is he finished as a statewide candidate? Two convention losses say so.