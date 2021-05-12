We’ve seen this in state after state: Absentee voting systems that were designed a few years ago by Republicans themselves to make it easy for their own supporters to participate — such as older voters who prefer to vote by mail — are now being altered or dismantled, for two reasons. First, in 2020 Democrats took advantage of mail voting as well. Second, Donald Trump decided he didn’t like mail voting, so every Republican now has to pretend that it’s rife with fraud.