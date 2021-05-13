The private sector must do better. Digital technology can enhance our lives without undermining human rights. Before introducing a product to consumers, companies should undertake rigorous due diligence to develop a clear view of its potential harms — and then build the necessary privacy and security protections into a tool’s architecture. Companies should begin by engaging civil society groups and the communities and people most likely to be negatively affected. In the case of AirTags, the Coalition Against Stalkerware and the National Network to End Domestic Violence would be useful organizations to consult. (Apple did not respond to The Post or Fast Company about whether it conferred with experts on intimate-partner violence in the development of AirTags.)