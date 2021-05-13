Take Susan Delacourt at the Toronto Star, one of the more respected columnists at Canada’s largest-circulation newspaper. Last June, she proclaimed the “global pandemic is demonstrating every day how much it matters to have Canadian-style health care and a political system that is not American.” In October, she praised the competence of Canada’s leaders, again suggesting that “all Canadians need to do is glance south to see what happens when politicians drop the ball or ignore the medical advice they’re getting.” A column last month, however, painted an image of a far less functional country in which “people are angry, frustrated, incredulous that this pandemic just won’t quit and they need someone to blame.”