Nevertheless, if we keep vaccinating, the future could look different from the past. Neither covid-19 elimination nor eradication is needed for Americans to live in a world that is no longer dominated by the virus. To achieve this, we must understand how the virus continues to spread at the community level in the United States and address this in locally led public health efforts. We must also ensure that catastrophic epidemics such as the one we are seeing in South Asia do not recur. We must vaccinate as much of the world as possible as quickly as possible; the recent TRIPS waiver supported by the U.S. government is one step toward global covid-19 control, but globally, we still require technology transfers, provision of essential supplies and serious scaling up of vaccines in countries that have not yet seen adequate access.