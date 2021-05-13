Moreover, the Palestinian Authority is less relevant, more corrupt and less effective than ever before — and in no position to reel in Hamas fighters or Israeli Arabs battling in the streets. As veteran Middle East negotiator Dennis Ross recently told me, Hamas has “an opportunity to upstage” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by firing rockets at Jerusalem, becoming "the symbol of resistance” among Palestinians. But “with more than 360,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem,” Ross notes, "firing rockets at the city has as much of a chance to kill Palestinians as anyone, so we are again reminded that Hamas is not about Palestinian well-being but leading resistance regardless of the cost to Palestinians and especially those living in Gaza.”