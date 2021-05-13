Restaurants are reopening in larger numbers and with greater capacity than they have since the pandemic lockdown began. Nothing makes us — a longtime restaurant critic and three chef-owners — happier than knowing restaurants are able to welcome back guests, and welcome back workers who often are like family. It’s a time of rebirth and renewal.
But we must stay safe to stay open. For that, we need national guidelines that meet careful, current health and safety standards. That’s why we’ve come together to endorse “Safety First: Protecting Workers and Diners as Restaurants Reopen,” a clear set of rules and practices compiled by and for the restaurant community in concert with national and regional health authorities. Published online last month by the Aspen Institute’s Food and Society Program, it’s a vital resource for keeping everyone safe while many — but by no means all — Americans are getting vaccinated.
The new normal we celebrate still includes wearing masks indoors, even if you’re vaccinated. In the absence of any reliable national vaccine passport, restaurant workers can’t be in the business of policing their patrons. José so much believes in getting the shots that he is giving $50 gift cards to people who do. But that doesn’t change his core principle: There are no first- and second-class citizens. Inside a restaurant, everybody wears a mask, except while eating.
That isn’t always an easy ask. So our partners at One Fair Wage, which seeks equal pay and treatment for restaurant workers, helped write a script for whoever seats a party to graciously but firmly outline the mask policy. Diplomacy is essential. “I’ve visited virtually every table at our Topolobampo — mask on, of course,” Rick says. “And more than a few of our guests won’t put theirs on when I approach, saying, ‘It’s okay, we’re vaccinated.’ 'I am, too,’ I say. ‘But we’re asking you to wear masks as a measure of respect for everyone in here tonight.’ ”
Masks and social distancing are interventions every diner can see. It’s harder to see the other key to indoor safety: ventilation, which is particularly hard to improve for small-business owners, who have limited budgets and seldom own their premises. But it’s possible. New or upgraded HVAC systems may be beyond a restaurant’s capability; upgrading air filters and keeping them clean are not. Neither are opening windows and doors and switching the direction of ceiling fans to suck air up away from diners. Portable air-purifying units are an effective and relatively small investment. Strategically placed plexiglass barriers can divert air flow.
These and other strategies are outlined in the “Safety First” guidelines, along with rules for restaurants and a code of conduct for diners — all designed for community health departments and restaurants to post and adapt to their specific situations. Next month, the Aspen program plans to follow up with two free online training initiatives — one for restaurant workers and one for health officials.
Make no mistake: If we don’t follow rules as restaurants reopen, they might well need to close again, this time for good. As New York City prepares to allow restaurants and bars to open at 100 percent capacity, Russell is worried that behavior will start to get “nutty,” and that the burden of dealing with noncompliant customers will fall on his staff. He’s not the only one: His beverage director recently announced she’d be quitting her side gig at a less careful restaurant. “Why should I put myself at risk when those owners haven’t protected me, and the city is taking the guardrails off?” she told him.
The night that Corby arrived to live in Washington, he and his spouse were taken to Buck’s Fishing & Camping, a restaurant that immediately became a go-to standby. The first time they returned to sit inside, in mid-April, the server who used to know their usual order by heart caught sight of them — and let out a yelp of greeting from across the room.
The delight in his eyes, the staff’s pleasure in keeping a carefully built machine thrumming — all of it was completely discernible with masks and distancing. All of it felt just as warm and professional as ever. We can’t lose that feeling.
This is the most hopeful moment for restaurants since March 2020. All of us who love restaurants and the communities they sustain need to come together to make this a spring of true rebirth. As we throw open our doors, we need to show guests a wide, welcoming smile — with our eyes.
