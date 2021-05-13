Reuters interviewed more than a dozen corporate and White House officials engaged in the infrastructure push. Most expect the White House and business groups to compromise on a 25% corporate tax rate — a level neither side would have chosen, but both can live with.

“We don’t like it, but we expect to be at 25 percent,” a lobbyist at a top U.S. energy firm said, requesting anonymity. “If so, we are going to consider that a win.”