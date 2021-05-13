After the pandemic began, Congress responded with a dramatic, if mostly temporary, expansion of the safety net to help individuals and businesses weather the economic crisis it brought with it. But now that the economy is recovering, some are eager to yank back some of those benefits, as The Post reports:
More than 1.9 million Americans in Alabama, Mississippi and 14 other Republican-led states are set to have their unemployment checks slashed significantly starting in June, as GOP governors seek to restrict jobless assistance in an effort to force more people to return to work.The cuts are likely to fall hardest on roughly 1.4 million people who benefit from stimulus programs that Congress adopted at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including one targeting those who either are self-employed or work on behalf of gig-economy companies such as Uber. Beginning next month, many of these workers are likely to receive no aid at all.
The states where this is happening — the others are Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming — are mostly places where Democrats have almost no political power. The rationale being offered is that the benefits are too generous, and unless we threaten them with deprivation, people won’t want to work. What they need is a good kick in the pants.
This is an old but dangerous argument. And it shouldn’t go unanswered.
Republicans are trying to restigmatize unemployment, to make people look on those who have fallen on hard times with contempt. If anyone doesn’t yet have a job, it must be because they’re lazy. Whatever difficulties they’ve encountered are their own doing, and they are therefore unworthy of our compassion.
The pandemic upended that idea, because with so many millions of people unemployed, it became impossible to believe that it was their own fault. Republicans would like to return to the time before, when they could argue that the safety net amounts to virtuous people supporting the indolent lifestyles of wicked people.
It’s true that there are some people who are receiving unemployment but could find a minimum-wage job if they wanted. The fact that for many it’s not really an option actually makes an argument for the Biden administration’s proposal for a more robust system of social services.
For instance, with many schools still partially closed, there are parents who can’t go back to work because they have to care for their children. But imagine if there was a nationwide network of affordable child-care facilities. It’s one of the ways that a healthy safety net can enable people to be productive.
What Democrats need to push back on is the assumption that people will try to take advantage of the system if we let them, that they’re always looking to get something for nothing and that the answer is to make it hard for everyone to get help.
Democrats have to realize that the approach to the safety net they favor won’t be obvious to people, even after the crisis we’ve been through. It would be nice if it were, but the speed with which Republicans have fallen back on their old rhetoric and policy efforts to stigmatize the needy shows that it won’t. Just as we need to maintain enhanced benefits until the crisis is completely over, Democrats need to keep making the case for a better safety net than we had before.
So they should be singing the praises of extended unemployment benefits as they try to maintain them: Millions of Americans fell on hard times through no fault of their own, but because we came together to help, their children didn’t have to go hungry and we could give them the support they needed until the crisis is over. It wasn’t a necessary evil, it was a triumph.
Because that’s what government is supposed to do. The fact that we could do it is cause for celebration. We can’t stop most economic downturns, whatever their cause, but we can make them less painful. And when we do, that shows the strength of our society.
We’re on the road back — last week’s new unemployment claims were the lowest since March 2020 — but some low-wage employers are still having trouble finding workers at the rates they want to pay. But that’s a temporary problem (and one that could be fixed by offering workers better wages).
What would be a much bigger problem is if we failed to learn the right lessons from the last year: That we’re all in it together, and it’s the government’s job to help people through hard times.
