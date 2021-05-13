Yes, there, there beneath the fluorescent bulbs, we must work, work, work! The more people who come to the office-place, the better for us all! All the best, most efficient and tastiest people go to the office! It is good for them to be there, very good! I love the efficiency of people typing together! The synergies that it creates and the spontaneity — things that could only possibly happen in the office, like such as when you have a good idea with your colleague, or when you are typing late into the night on a big project, so late that you have to wave your hand at intervals to keep the motion-activated lights from turning off, and then something large and scaly launches itself out of the ductwork and seizes you in its fangs and digests you slowly over the course of the next day and everyone wonders what happened to Bob and why Bob isn’t doing his accounting anymore. Such spontaneous things can occur only in the office!