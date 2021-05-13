Conservative populist ideas such as Cotton’s address real needs and stave off socialist “solutions.” They embrace the philosophy that animated Abraham Lincoln’s Republican Party — that the proper role of government is to extend a hand to people striving to climb the economic ladder and then get out of the way. In the 1860s, that meant subsidizing farm settlement through the Homestead Act and college education through the Morrill Land-Grant Act. Today, in a world profoundly shaped by expectations created by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and its progeny, it means direct federal government action to help extend opportunity to all. That means reasonable taxes, low levels of regulation and discrete, limited and targeted programs to provide help to those who need it. That’s not socialism; it’s conservatism in action.