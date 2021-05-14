Many Republicans have argued that this payment creates perverse incentives. Their logic was simple: The extra flat benefit plus state-level check meant many low-wage workers could earn as much or nearly as much staying at home than taking a job. The $300 check alone equaled $7.50 an hour for someone working a 40-hour week, more than the federal $7.25 minimum wage. The rest of the payments vary by state and depend on how much people earned before losing their jobs, but even low-wage workers in stingy states could expect to earn at least a significant portion of their pre-unemployment wage in state benefits. If someone can earn $10 to $15 an hour whether they sit at home or go to work, it’s pretty clear what many rational people would choose to do.