Racetracks and regulators have become stricter about the presence of medications on race day because they don’t want trainers using drugs to mask infirm horses. Betamethasone can be injected into a joint as a therapeutic to reduce inflammation. It is absurd to suggest that the top trainer in racing employs a vet who doesn’t know that the medicine he’s using might trigger a violation in the most important race in the world, the Kentucky Derby. Besides, “betamethasone” is on the label of the Otomax box.