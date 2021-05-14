“I’m the face of the sport,” the 68-year-old trainer with striking white hair reminded everyone this week.
He’s an ingratiating character with a wry sense of humor, but the flip side to Baffert’s success has been a quagmire of medication violations and mysterious horse deaths dating back four decades. His ability to stay on top while continually escaping serious consequences is perhaps the starkest representation of racing’s inability to police itself.
Baffert’s stable comes into Baltimore this weekend for the Preakness Stakes — the second leg of racing’s Triple Crown — with a horse named Medina Spirit that tested positive for a legal drug impermissible on race day following his victory May 1 in the Kentucky Derby.
On Sunday, when the test result was first reported, Baffert denied knowledge of any impropriety. Soon after, he was making the rounds on TV and radio, calling the accusations against him “cancel culture.” By Tuesday, he had his excuse: The medication betamethasone found in Medina Spirit was, unbeknownst to him, an ingredient in a topical ointment called Otomax that his veterinarian had used to treat a rash on the horse.
Racetracks and regulators have become stricter about the presence of medications on race day because they don’t want trainers using drugs to mask infirm horses. Betamethasone can be injected into a joint as a therapeutic to reduce inflammation. It is absurd to suggest that the top trainer in racing employs a vet who doesn’t know that the medicine he’s using might trigger a violation in the most important race in the world, the Kentucky Derby. Besides, “betamethasone” is on the label of the Otomax box.
The day before Medina Spirit’s drug violation was announced, Baffert won two races at Churchill Downs, and the fed-up management barred him from racing more horses there. Baffert then sent his lawyer to Baltimore and cut a deal with the Maryland Jockey Club so he could run Medina Spirit in the Preakness. Baffert appears to exploit — and highlight — the lack of a central authority in horse racing that could tell him no.
Each racing state has its own oversight commission, and the panels are often deeply compromised. Last month, a year after two of Baffert’s horses tested positive for lidocaine following major races in Arkansas, the state racing commission upheld the ruling but dismissed the penalties, which included the forfeiture of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.
The chairman of the Arkansas Racing Commission is Alex Lieblong, one of the state’s most prominent racehorse owners. Among the trainers Lieblong employs is Hall of Famer Steven Asmussen, who has a history of medication violations pages long and is to compete in the Preakness with a horse named Midnight Bourbon.
Another trainer in the Preakness, Robertino Diodoro, who races long-shot Keepmeinmind, is competing while under a suspended sentence handed down last year by the Minnesota Racing Commission for two positive drug tests.
Despite public outcry and pressure from animal rights advocates after 56 horses died during a 16-month span at Santa Anita Park in California, horse racing at the major tracks remains a lucrative business. The Kentucky Derby this year recorded the second-highest betting total in its history. The industry, however, continues to be vulnerable to medication abusers and the attendant nightmarish publicity because the industry’s leaders — the companies that own the major racetracks, the powerful breeders, the owners and the trainers — have been unwilling to create, or submit to, a structure for significant enforcement of rules.
With owners rarely held responsible by racing commissions for trainers’ transgressions, the powerful syndicates and stud farms that control most top horses continue to do business with those caught violating drug rules. Because they win.
In the wake of federal indictments of 27 people involved in thoroughbred racing last year — including two leading trainers — on charges related to performance-enhancing drugs, Congress passed the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act. The new law authorized the creation of a government authority under the Federal Trade Commission responsible for proposing and enforcing health and safety standards in thoroughbred racing across the country.
Already, several state racing commissions and various horsemen’s groups representing owners and trainers have filed federal lawsuits challenging the law’s constitutionality. Racing is being dragged kicking and screaming toward a restoration of public confidence.
Until the federal authority is up and running, those violating drug rules in horse racing will continue to run largely with impunity. On Saturday, at Pimlico in the Preakness Stakes, it might take them right into the winner’s circle.
