At that point, Baier interrupted Cheney, sparking this exchange:
Baier: We’ve said that numerous times.Cheney: Bret, I’m going to answer your question. Fox News needs to make sure —Baier: No, but if you’re mentioning Fox News you have to know that this show has said that numerous times.Cheney: Bret, you’re doing the interview, I’m answering the questions.Baier: Congresswoman.
Boldface inserted to highlight a watershed moment on Fox News. There’s a reason Baier stressed that “this show” — “Special Report with Bret Baier” — has repeatedly reported the reality of the election. It’s because he can issue no such declaration for the rest of his network and its out-there sibling, Fox Business. Key shows on both channels pushed the very lie whose debunking cost Cheney her leadership position. Just have a look at the lawsuits filed by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, two companies caught up in the bogus reports on shows anchored by Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo and others. (Dobbs lost his show earlier this year.)
Over the course of several weeks, those anchors allowed Trump’s “big lie” accomplices unfiltered access to the network’s audience of millions. A classic example occurred on Nov. 30, when Hannity chatted with lawyer Sidney Powell, who alleged that Dominion "ran an algorithm that shaved off votes from Trump and awarded them to Biden. They used the machines to trash large batches of votes that should have been awarded to President Trump. And they used the machines to inject and add massive quantities of votes for Mr. Biden.”
How did Hannity handle that lie? From the suit: “Hannity did not correct Powell or notify his millions of viewers that he and his show’s producers had seen direct evidence disproving those false claims.”
The backdrop for all of this came on Wednesday, when House Republicans removed Cheney from her leadership position over her continued denunciations of Trump’s lies about the election. The stated rationale of those who ousted her, including from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), was that the criticism had distracted from the party’s efforts to unify against the Biden agenda and retake the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. “I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority,” McCarthy said last week on “Fox & Friends.”
On one level, it made sense: Cheney’s truth surely muddles the lies of other House Republicans. Regardless, Baier appeared impressed with the official reasoning when he faced off with Cheney on “Special Report.” Here are several of his questions:
- “I want to talk about the situation up on Capitol Hill, your political situation. Your colleagues concluded that you couldn’t be effective as the GOP conference chair, because of your eagerness to challenge former president Trump on his election claims. To be honest, do you agree with them? Could you have done that job, considering what you were saying and doing?”
- “But you and your colleagues for at least in part were elected to block the Biden agenda, which Republicans believe is too far left and could lead to other things. Aren’t they correct to claim that your focus on the election and President Trump was somehow not going to get them to that goal?”
- “But for the people of Wyoming who are electing a congressperson to fight for them and to fight against the Biden agenda, why wouldn’t they say, is this the person that’s going to get it done? And that’s what your colleagues are asking.”
- “Do you believe that America is better off with President Biden than President Trump?”
- “I’m going to read you a tweet. Here it is: ‘Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology. Liz Cheney is not that leader. So instead of training fire on the president, she really should have been training fire on Biden and that agenda. That’s what you want out of your leadership, and unfortunately, she didn’t rise to that challenge.’ You know who that tweet is? George P. Bush, the nephew of President [George W.] Bush, who tweeted that out yesterday. That is a feeling, as you know, and you’ve heard it from your colleagues. So, how do you react to that?”
Boldface added to highlight Baier’s finest factual moment: Indeed, that is a feeling, just the way the “big lie” itself is a feeling, just the way Obama birtherism is a feeling, just the way antifa participation in the Jan. 6 riot is a feeling.
Cheney’s position, on the other hand, is more than a feeling. “When you look at what we are facing as a nation, there is nothing that we need to do as Republicans that is more important than have a strong Republican Party that can attract back the voters that we lost in 2020,” she said. “And that means that we have to be in a position where we are being clear we stand for the rule of law.”
“Yeah,” said Baier. At that, Cheney astutely noticed a trend — that whenever she stressed the importance of democratic traditions and the rule of law, Baier responded not by pausing to appreciate the point, but by rushing to his questions. “Bret, every time I say, ‘We stand for the rule of law,’ you say, ‘Yeah, yeah.' You’ve said that like it’s not important.”
Fox News sent this statement from Baier: “During my interview last night with Rep. Liz Cheney, I pressed her on the recent decision her Republican colleagues made to remove her from her leadership position. I was articulating viewpoints from her Republican colleagues in order to advance the story and give her an opportunity to respond to criticism from all viewpoints as the FOX News audience includes democrats, independents and republicans. The interview also dealt with other topics, including the Middle East, her ambitions to run for Presidential office and her thoughts about former President Donald Trump. I gave her the opportunity to speak to all of it.”
As for Fox News viewers, those who stumbled upon the Baier-Cheney interview might have concluded that the very fate of U.S. democracy is like any other issue facing the country — say, tax policy, gun rights or urban traffic-reduction schemes. That’s a big lie unto itself.