We had hoped this cycle might finally be broken when President Biden was elected last year. Like so many others here and around the world, I celebrated because he campaigned on a platform of upholding human rights at home and abroad. Our hopes had been dashed by American leaders before, but we allowed ourselves to hope that Biden’s election would bring, at the very least, a baby step in the right direction. And yet, what we heard from him this week in response to escalating hostilities in Gaza and across the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel was nothing close to his lofty rhetoric. It was just a one-sided condemnation of rocket attacks. We were let down, and felt forgotten, once again.