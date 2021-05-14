But before people get carried away with the notion that she will defend democracy at all costs, note that some of her answers suggest she does not yet appreciate what is necessary to defeat Trumpism, a mind-set dependent on lies and seeking to undermine the Constitution. For example, she insists she will not leave the GOP and will work to elect non-MAGA Republicans in 2022. But if those Republicans vote to make McCarthy speaker, doesn’t that work against her goal? If the former president remains a threat to democracy, what would prevent him from directing a Speaker McCarthy to not certify the election of a Democrat in the future? The ultimate defense of democracy would be to prevent a GOP majority so long as it is under the sway of liars and authoritarians.