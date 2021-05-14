In Virginia, we’ve learned that the most successful economic development is grass-roots, growing out of the communities themselves. Rather than hoping another single industry will come in and provide jobs, we’re diversifying the economy from the ground up. We’re using old mine land — once it’s cleaned up and made safe — for innovative new uses, such as tourism or manufacturing sites, reintroduced native species such as elk and farming new crops. These are new industries, built by Appalachian people for Appalachian communities.