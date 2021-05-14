As strange as they might seem, however, cults of personality are a rational mechanism to enforce control. They serve as loyalty tests that sort zealots from dissenters. Sometimes, they can be reasonably innocuous. But they morph into a dangerously authoritarian phenomenon when two criteria are met. First, if party members are required to publicly idolize a single political figure in order to be fully accepted, you have a problem. Second, if party members are punished for refusing to publicly parrot lies on behalf of that figure, things have gotten out of control.