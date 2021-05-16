There is real urgency to getting the For the People bill done by August, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) told me, both to block broad gerrymandering efforts and to give officials time to work through its requirements for early voting, drop boxes and other measures that did so much to enhance participation in 2020. “The secretaries of state and election clerks across the nation need to be able to have the balance of the year to adjust their procedures accordingly,” he said.