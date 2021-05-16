It took a few months, but thanks to the work of House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and ranking Republican John Katko (N.Y.), we have a tentative agreement, as they announced in a statement, for “a bipartisan, independent Commission to investigate the January 6 domestic terrorism attack on the United States Capitol and recommend changes to further protect the Capitol, the citadel of our democracy.”
The commission “will be charged with studying the facts and circumstances surrounding the facts and circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy.” This is critical. Republicans wanted to throw a review of a hodgepodge of other extremist groups into the mix or, alternatively, to not study the problem of white-supremacist terror groups. Now, there will be an accounting of those groups and of the influence, participation or incitement by elected Republicans, including the former disgraced president.
The commission will be as apolitical as possible. “Commissioners must have significant expertise in the areas of law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence, and cybersecurity,” the announcement explained. “Current government officers or employees are prohibited from appointment.” Moreover, the commission’s members will have subpoena power, although majority consent or agreement of the co-chairs will be needed to compel testimony. Nevertheless, refusal of Republicans to consent to subpoenas will be seen as definitive proof that they fear what facts might show.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared ecstatic. In a written statement, she declared, “It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened on January 6 with an independent, bipartisan 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack.” She also vowed to put a bill on the floor in the upcoming week to authorize the commission and provide adequate funding.
There are a slew of questions yet to be answered, including:
- What communications were there between White House officials and insurrectionists?
- What was the former president doing as the mob rampaged at the Capitol for hours? Who contacted him for help, and how did he respond?
- Who funded the gathering? Who provided assistance to the rioters before the event?
- Did any members of Congress communicate or interact with the insurrectionists before or on Jan. 6?
- What role did the “big lie” that the election was stolen play in setting off the insurrection? What was the scope of the social media and traditional email messaging from Republicans that the election was illegitimate?
- What was then-Vice President Mike Pence doing during the hours before the attack? Did he communicate with the president before Jan. 6 regarding the “big lie” or a threat to disrupt the tabulation of the electoral college? What pressure was applied to throw the election to the loser of the 2020 race?
- What can we do to prevent a reoccurrence of insurrection and other attacks on the legitimacy of our democracy?
A dispassionate analysis to answer these questions is badly needed. For working to devise a truth-telling commission that will set the record straight about the Jan. 6 uprising, its causes and potential remedial measures, we can say, well done, congressmen.
Read more: