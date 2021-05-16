What communications were there between White House officials and insurrectionists?

What was the former president doing as the mob rampaged at the Capitol for hours? Who contacted him for help, and how did he respond?

Who funded the gathering? Who provided assistance to the rioters before the event?

Did any members of Congress communicate or interact with the insurrectionists before or on Jan. 6?

What role did the “big lie” that the election was stolen play in setting off the insurrection? What was the scope of the social media and traditional email messaging from Republicans that the election was illegitimate?

What was then-Vice President Mike Pence doing during the hours before the attack? Did he communicate with the president before Jan. 6 regarding the “big lie” or a threat to disrupt the tabulation of the electoral college? What pressure was applied to throw the election to the loser of the 2020 race?