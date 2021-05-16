We may be losing cultural power, but we’re still rising as a political and economic force. As we come into the dominance of middle age, we can ensure that we don’t saddle the next generation with our problems — by pushing for real action on climate change rather than sweeping it under the rug; by addressing racism head-on rather than pretending it doesn’t exist. As we become the bosses, we can try not to repeat our elders’ mistakes. We can, in fact, retire the “hustle culture” language and pay a sustainable wage.