Well, disaffected Republicans, ex-Republicans and Republicans who voted for President Biden can use their money, voices and votes to bolster centrist Democrats. Think Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) or Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.). Each of these lawmakers is strong on national security, incrementalist on health-care reform, an ardent opponent of voter suppression (but pragmatists on what can pass), a supporter of infrastructure (but concerned with how to pay for it), pro-trade, pro-legal immigration and clear-eyed on border security. If Republicans cannot be trusted with government, then it is in the interest of the country for the Democratic Party to govern smartly and retain appeal beyond its core base.